ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 66 over Weekend; State Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up

westportlocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Department of Public Health reported 66 more cases in Westport over the weekend....

westportlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Arrested With BAC Nearly 3X Legal Limit

This guy really should have called an Uber. With Memorial Weekend and the summer months not that far off, police are going to be patrolling the roads more than ever in an effort to crack down on drunk driving. This guy apparently never got that memo. New York State troopers say a 34-year-old suspect was driving nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed his vehicle Saturday afternoon.
SUFFERN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westport, CT
Health
Westport, CT
Government
Westport, CT
Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Hospitalizations
CBS New York

Police: MTA bus driver beaten on the job in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man and woman accused of beating an MTA bus driver in the Bronx. The attack was caught on video last Thursday near East 170th Street and Walton Avenue. Police said the suspects got onboard a BX18 bus and threw liquid in the driver's face before kicking and beating her.Surveillance video shows them knock her to the ground after she gets off the bus. Police said the driver is expected to be OK, but the suspects ran off.Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
News 12

Brush fire extinguished in Dutchess County

A brush fire that raged in Dutchess County overnight has been extinguished. Images posted by the East Fishkill Fire District showed the fire burning on Stormville Mountain since late Monday evening. News 12 is hearing unconfirmed reports that up to 12 acres were affected. East Fishkill firefighters called in help...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

Report: 4 Long Island hospitals get 'A' rating, 3 get 'D'

Four of Long Island's hospitals are getting top grades based on hospital safety, according to a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit. St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center in Roslyn, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and NYU Langone Hospital in Mineola have all gotten A ratings from the Leapfrog Group.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Person Struck By LIRR Train In Port Jefferson

A person who was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train survived with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident took place in Port Jefferson around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, May 10. According to the MTA, an LIRR train from Huntington to Port Jefferson came in contact with a person at the Route 112 crossing just west of Port Jefferson Station.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
sheltonherald.com

Police: Driver who drove oil truck into Shelton house has died

SHELTON — The driver of an oil delivery truck who drove his vehicle into a home on Sheehy Lane May 4 has died, officials said. Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky confirmed the driver’s death but did not identify the driver, saying the incident remains under investigation. Deputy Fire...
News 12

DOC: 25-year-old inmate dies on Rikers Island

The New York City Department of Corrections says there was another inmate death on Rikers Island. The DOC released a document overnight that announced the death of 25-year-old Dashawn Carter. News 12 was told he was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center and died Saturday. His cause of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy