Denver, CO

Could more downtown office space be converted to housing?

 4 days ago
DENVER — The Petroleum Building near Denver’s 16th Street Mall has come a long way in its 65-year history. It very briefly held the distinction as the tallest building in the city when it was built in 1957, according to John Borst, part of the current ownership group. It housed the...

9NEWS

Leadville turning historic Victorian house into employee housing as housing prices soar

LEADVILLE, Colo. — At Leadville City Hall, Mayor Greg Labbe says the historic mountain town is now like a lot of Colorado towns dealing with rising housing prices. “People who live and work in the city of Leadville can’t afford to buy a house,” said Labbe. “If we don’t have a place for people to live, we can’t take care of our community. It’s that dire.”
LEADVILLE, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
9NEWS

Proposal would create prioritization policy for affordable housing

DENVER, Colo — A new proposed policy from Denver's Department of Housing Stability would prioritize access for Denver residents pushed out of the city because of costs. Right now, about 115,000 Denver households (35%) are cost-burdened, according to HOST. That means those residents are spending more than one-third of their income on housing.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘It’s Not Worth It’: HVAC Company Says It Will No Longer Service Customers in Downtown Denver

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Wheat Ridge-based heating and air conditioning company says it will no longer service businesses in or around downtown Denver due to crime, drug use and danger to its field crews. (credit: Jawaid Bazyar) “It’s not really worth it to put up with it,” said Tony Cirbo, operations manager for AC Mechanical and Engineering. He said the company works up and down the Front Range with about 100 industrial and commercial clients. But Cirbo said, after hearing from field crews who were “very nervous” working in parts of downtown, the company made the decision to turn down work...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Marzyck Fine Foods Is Opening a Westminster Store

More than 30 years ago, a young Pete Marzyck moved West to make a name for himself. This year—as his namesake local food market celebrates 20 years in Denver and prepares to open a third retail location—it seems he’s done exactly that. Marzyck Fine Foods has grown and evolved over the last two decades, but at its core, the grocery store has stayed true to Marzyck’s early vision of creating a friendly neighborhood market with products from around the world. “I want people to come into our store and say, ‘Wow, this is really cool, I haven’t seen this since I was traveling in Italy,’ or, ‘I never see this anymore, I wonder where they got that,” says Marzyck, who co-owns the business with his wife, Barbara Macfarlane, and his brother, Paul.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Denver#Atlanta#Historic Buildings#Office Space#Petroleum Club#Covid
9NEWS

The nuances of fire mitigation in Colorado

DENVER — As firefighters in Colorado brace for a tough and long wildfire season, they are once again asking homeowners to take wildfire mitigation seriously. Just last week, Elk Creek Fire Rescue said a fire burned in the Wamblee Valley Road area in Jefferson County. It was spreading through grass, timber and trees. Shifting winds and the topography did not help.
DENVER, CO
Inside the Firm Podcast

Colorado Architecture Firm Leads Growing Trend of Homeowners Building Barndominiums

Colorado architecture firm F9 Productions is leading the the trend for homeowners building barndominiums in Colorado and beyond. According to Newhomesource.com: "A barndominium is a metal structure that's combined with traditional barn space and are called “barndos” for short. Homeowners can make their barndominium as customized and elaborate as traditional stick-built homes or they can choose a simple design."
BOULDER, CO
Steven Bonifazi

May 11 news: Aurora hires company to sweep homeless encampments and more Denver metro stories

(Brandi Alexandra/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello and welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. Today is Wednesday, May 11. More critical fire danger looms in the Mile High City this hump day, with the high temperature expected to reach near 89. A red flag warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday due to dry conditions, low humidities and gusty winds.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
9NEWS

12 small Colorado museums you can visit for free this summer

FLAGLER, Colo. — If you're looking for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city this summer, there's no better place to experience Colorado's open spaces and beauty than the eastern plains. Colorado’s plains have history museums, unique attractions and thousands of places to capture stunning photography....
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

Castle Rock's newest park welcomes visitors this summer

Cobblestone Ranch Park rendering.The Town of Castle Rock. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Situated on 168 acres, Castle Rock's newest park is set to open next month. Based on community survey results from 2019, the Castle Rock Town Council selected Cobblestone Ranch as the next park development project. The site is situated on the eastern edge of Castle Rock near Colorado 83 at 8571 Castle Oaks Dr. and will serve as a regional destination, much like Philip S. Miller Park.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Get Ready To Enjoy Fresh Produce And Local Artisans At Farmers Markets Up And Down Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – Mid-May in Colorado brings lots of flowers and farmers markets. This is the time of year when you can start supporting local farmers and businesses while treating yourself to fresh produce, tasty treats and even unexpected treasures. Here’s just a few of the farmers markets now open around the Denver metro area and northern Colorado: Aurora Rebel Marketplace Del Mar Park 312 Del Circle This is a real home-grown market that started in a backyard in Montbello in 2015 where a father worked with five neighborhood kids to garden. As they grew, they decided to fill the need for a neighborhood farmers market and...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Polis slams decision allowing Xcel Energy to recoup $509 million

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday expressed frustration after an an administrative law judge ruled Xcel Energy could recoup from customers some $500 million to cover natural gas costs stemming from a February 2021 winter storm. In a statement, Polis slammed the decision, noting "extra costs could have been avoided by...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun smaller local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Meow Wolf expanding to 2 more cities

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico-based arts company Meow Wolf announced plans Wednesday to open two new permanent exhibitions. Meow Wolf said its fourth and fifth immersive and interactive experiences or "portals" will open Texas. A permanent installation in Grapevine, Texas, located within the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, is...
SANTA FE, NM
Denver, CO
