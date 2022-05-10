Could more downtown office space be converted to housing?

More than 30 years ago, a young Pete Marzyck moved West to make a name for himself. This year—as his namesake local food market celebrates 20 years in Denver and prepares to open a third retail location—it seems he’s done exactly that. Marzyck Fine Foods has grown and evolved over the last two decades, but at its core, the grocery store has stayed true to Marzyck’s early vision of creating a friendly neighborhood market with products from around the world. “I want people to come into our store and say, ‘Wow, this is really cool, I haven’t seen this since I was traveling in Italy,’ or, ‘I never see this anymore, I wonder where they got that,” says Marzyck, who co-owns the business with his wife, Barbara Macfarlane, and his brother, Paul.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO