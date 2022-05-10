ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Celtics beat Bucks 116-108 in Game 4, series tied 2-2

By TMJ4 Web Staff, Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qh2sU_0fYTTLEh00

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 116-108 Monday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Fiserv Forum.

The series is now tied 2-2.

The Bucks were leading 25-18 in the first quarter. By halftime, the defending champs continued with a slight lead 48-47.

The third quarter ended with the Bucks ahead 80-73.

During the fourth quarter, a 3-pointer from Boston's Al Horford put the Celtics in the lead 88-85.

Horford and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points each and led the Boston Celtics’ fourth-quarter comeback.

Horford scored 16 points and Tatum 12 in the fourth quarter alone to help the Celtics outscore the defending NBA champion Bucks 43-28 in the final period. Horford’s 30 points were a career playoff high for the 35-year-old veteran.

The Bucks now head to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday. The game will start at 6 p.m.

TMJ4

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts To Death Of NBA Legend

The NBA lost a legendary figure this week in Bob Lanier. He was 73 years old. Lanier, an eight-time All-Star and Hall of Famer, passed away after dealing with an illness. On Wednesday, the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar released a statement regarding this unfortunate news. Abdul-Jabbar, who had a strong relationship...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy