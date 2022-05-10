Bremond softball rolls past Leon to advance to regional quarterfinals

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra announced on Wednesday that he’s committed to play for UConn. Diarra played two seasons for Texas A&M before entering the transfer portal. The Queens, New York native played in all 40 games making 3 starts this past year. He averaged 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Most notably, Diarra hit a game-winning three-pointer in overtime against Florida to open the postseason which sparked the Aggies’ run to the SEC Tournament championship game. He also hit a game-winning three-pointer early in the season against ACU. Texas A&M made it to the NIT champions game, playing a program-high 40 games in 2021-22, and tying a program-best 27 wins.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO