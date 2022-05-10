ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police search for missing 11-month-old girl

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yt5s9_0fYTT7xm00

UPDATE: Memphis Police have canceled the City Watch for Railynn Pryor. They said she has been found.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police issued a City Watch Monday night for a missing 11-month-old girl who was taken from her mother.

Police say Railynn Pryor was taken from her mother by Everett Pryor around 5:25 p.m. Monday. They say Everett fled the location in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v92Hv_0fYTT7xm00
Everett Pryor

Railynn was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmbHp_0fYTT7xm00
Railynn Pryor

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or MPD Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

