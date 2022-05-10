Police search for missing 11-month-old girl
UPDATE: Memphis Police have canceled the City Watch for Railynn Pryor. They said she has been found.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police issued a City Watch Monday night for a missing 11-month-old girl who was taken from her mother.
Police say Railynn Pryor was taken from her mother by Everett Pryor around 5:25 p.m. Monday. They say Everett fled the location in a white Chevrolet Malibu.
Railynn was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt.
If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or MPD Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.
