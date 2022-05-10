ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID’ed in Springdale officer-involved shooting

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On the afternoon of May 9, Captain Jeff Taylor of the Springdale Police Department issued a statement identifying the department’s two men that were part of an officer-involved shooting on May 8.

“The officers involved in the shooting that took place on Sunday, May 8, 2022 are Officer Dustin Hartley, who has been with the Springdale Police Department for 4 years 5 months and Sergeant Josh Drake, who has been with the Springdale Police Department for 13 years 2 months.”

    Officer Dustin Hartley
    Sgt. Josh Drake

The release stated that the identity of the man killed in the shooting is not being released at this time, pending notification to his next of kin as well as a positive identification.

Springdale police shoot and kill man breaking windows

At approximately 12:25 on May 8, the officers responded to a report of a suspect breaking car windows with a large rock. “A physical altercation” with that man took place and the officers fired three shots, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local medical facility, where he died from his injuries.

According to a press release, the officers were placed on paid administrative leave, pending investigation as part of Washington County Sheriff’s Office protocol.

Captain Taylor said there is no other information available at this time.

