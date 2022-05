The Indiana softball team received five Big Ten Conference awards on Wednesday, May 11. Sophomore second baseman and right fielder Cora Bassett was named to the First Team All-Big Ten in her first season at Indiana. Bassett is hitting .401 for the season, making her one of only four Big Ten athletes to be hitting .400 or better. She also holds the program’s doubles record with 19.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO