Dozens gather to honor and remember Tristyn Bailey one year later

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCQIT_0fYTSROS00

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Family, friends and neighbors gathered Monday evening to remember Tristyn Bailey one year after she was killed.

It was an emotional night for the dozens of people who attended the vigil at a Durbin Crossing neighborhood. They wore aqua and held paper lanterns and candles.

They remembered Tristyn for her positive attitude and love for cheerleading.

Her father, Forrest Bailey, reflected on the day they lost her.

A day that started seemingly normal.

“The day began with a tremendous amount of promise,” he said. But the day ended in tragedy.

Tristyn went missing from her St. Johns County home only to be found a short while later stabbed to death.

Tristyn’s father thanked the community for supporting the Baileys over the past year and sharing touching memories they had of Tristyn.

