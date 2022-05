MILWAUKEE — Ime Udoka said Friday that Rob Williams suffered a new bone bruise in Game 3 of the Celtics-Bucks series that led him to miss the team’s past two games. The injury occurred in a collision between Williams and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second half of Boston’s Game 3 loss. Williams initially returned to the game after the injury but he experienced some swelling in the past few days that caused him to be sidelined. Williams underwent a scan that confirmed there was no structural damage but confirmed a small bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO