Source: Maine men’s basketball to hire O’Driscoll, Gash as new assistants

AMHERST – Husson softball captured a win in their opening game of the NCAA Regionals, defeating Amherst 6-1 on Friday afternoon. The Eagles jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI triple from sophomore Kenzie Dore, scoring Katie Windsor. The Mammoths responded in the bottom of the frame when Rachel Lovejoy scored Megan Taketa on a RBI single to left.
BREWER – It’s been a long time coming, but Brewer baseball fans can watch their Witches play in Brewer for the first time since 2018. None of the current players on the roster have played a high school game on Heddericg Field, the usual home for Witches baseball. The field began reconstruction for drainage issues four years ago, and since then, Brewer had had to call a few other surrounding stadiums their home- at least, their temporary home.
BANGOR – Despite Old Town’s early offense, Bangor remains unbeaten with a 4-3 win on Friday over the Coyotes. Each team scored two in the first inning, and it looked as if Old Town was poised to break the game open with the bases loaded in the second with only one out. Bangor pitcher Wyatt Stevens got Peyton Vose to ground into the inning ending double play, but Vose was just as dominant on the mound.
BANGOR – Husson softball won its fourth-consecutive NAC championship, and as a result, it’s no surprise that the conference accolades poured in for the Eagles. Sophomore Kenzie Dore was named NAC Player of the Year after hitting .411 with six doubles, seven triples and four home runs. Joining...
BANGOR – Brewer baseball defeated Ellsworth 5-3 on Wednesday night, improving to 5-2 on the season. The Witches jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, taking advantage of multiple Ellsworth errors. On the mound, Grady Vanidestine put together a complete-game effort to help hand the Eagles their first loss of the season.
ORONO – This upcoming weekend, it’s that time of year when Maine baseball bids farewell. The Black Bears will honor 12 seniors, including some graduate students and transfers, before Saturday afternoon’s game against the University of Albany. “Something that’s really stuck with me and one thing I’ll...
Finally, after what seemed like forever for Spring to have finally sprung, we were truly blessed with amazing Spring (and even a bit of Summer) weather this past weekend, especially today and tomorrow. And with that gorgeous weather both inland and on the coast in Maine, comes the perfect time to finally start booking a tee time (or two...or twenty). Whether you're planning on a quick round of 9 or going all out and battling the heat with a full 18 today and tomorrow (or saving it for Sunday when the weather will be a bit cooler), we're truly blessed with a lot of places to try and hit 'em straight.
It's time to let the animals loose...well, maybe not entirely loose. The DEW Haven Rescue and Zoo announced that it's officially opening for the season on Saturday, May 14. The animal safe haven will be open on weekends through the spring, from 10am to 5pm. A Maine "Zoo" Located in...
PORTLAND, Maine — Feeling the heat?. Thursday and Friday may be warmer in Maine than in Florida, according to the National Weather Service's prediction center. According to the prediction center, that ridging will send warm air into the Midwest and Northeast, while a low in the western Atlantic will cool temperatures along the east coast.
All states have certain official things that we all know. Like state bird, state flower, or state animal. But states will vary with other things. I was surprised to learn that Maine has far more Maine things than I knew. And I’ve lived here my entire life. Maine State...
BANGOR — The University of Maine Augusta Faculty Senate declared a no confidence vote for UMaine Chancellor Dannel Malloy and wants a new search for the next system president, rejecting the candidate recently selected. According to UMaine Faculty Senate Resolutions sent to Chancellor Malloy Thursday, the Senate declared a...
A man and his friends were recently attacked and injured while at Auburn, Maine's Bonney Park according to WGME 13. Ben Stewart, of Auburn, Maine, told police that he and his friends were attacked by a group of people on Monday night. Stewart said that the attack on the friends group was apparently unprovoked.
The individuals who were fatally struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train on Sunday were homeless half-siblings, according to Biddeford Police Chief Roger Beaupre. The train with 81 passengers and crew was headed from Boston to Brunswick struck when it struck two people who were lying on the tracks around 11 a.m. just before Main Street in Biddeford. Security video showed the two sitting up and hugging each other as they were about to be hit.
I think many of us know someone or are someone that once proclaimed they would never live in Aroostook County after they graduate from high school. Believe it or not there are some people that find life in northern Maine to be dull, boring, and unfulfilling. The two colleges in our area have graduated several students in the last two weeks providing the local job market with many fresh faces ready to take on a career.
BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - A kindergarten student from the Buxton Center Elementary School was dragged by a school bus Thursday afternoon. MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna tells WMTW that the student was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with minor injuries. He said the student’s backpack got caught in...
So... Everyone knows that a pine cone isn't a flower, right?. Recently, I was scoping an article of things that are all of Maine's "official" things. Official motto, state bird, state soda, state food... You get the idea. Honestly, I hadn't thought about it in decades, but I noticed that Maine's official state "flower" is the White Pine Cone and Tassel. Ummm... That ain't no flower.
A TikTok star from Maine is showing love to hard-working servers and wait staff all over the state!. I can't lie, TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — For a few short weeks in the springtime, the mad rush is on in Maine… to harvest glass eels, or elvers, from local rivers and streams. In Ellsworth, makeshift buying stations pop up in empty ice cream stands and garages. A pound of tiny glass eels is worth hundreds of times more than lobster. A single night’s catch can bring in what may sound like a whole year’s income.
BANGOR, Maine — Exit 183-B on I-95 South in Bangor is closed because of a crash. That's the Hammond Street exit. It happened early Friday morning. Crews are diverting traffic away from the area. Maine State Police would not say what led up to the crash or how many...
Did you know there was a movie recently filmed entirely in Maine and the story is set in Portland?. Director Joe Raffa brought Portland to life in the film Downeast, a gritty movie involving crime, drug smuggling, violence, and love. IMDb shares the synopsis as:. “When Emma returns to her...
