The strongest athletes in Citrus County

I totally agree with “We don’t need more houses” (Wednesday, May 11’s Page A9 Sound Off). I moved down here in 1960, bought a lot, came back about six months later, bought a villa when they went up and then I ended up moving into the villa. Then I ended up in 1963 and I built a house. When we moved in here, we seen all the woods and we thought, oh, this looks like upper Michigan. It’s exactly what we want and it’s quiet and peaceful – a small little town – and it was exactly perfect. Now it’s become nothing except Tampa, Port Richey or one of the places like that. You’re killing the beautiful northern nature center that this was named after. The Nature Coast of Florida was absolutely beautiful. It’s nothing now but another busy city.

