Citrus County, FL

The strongest athletes in Citrus County

By MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor
Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinalists for Boys Weightlifter of the Year Trenton Clark, Sr., Crystal River. The Pirate strongman was the Gulf Coast 8 Conference, Citrus County, district and regional champion in the 139-pound weight class in the traditional lifts. He closed out his impressive season with...

www.chronicleonline.com

Citrus County Chronicle

Trio compete in 3A state meet

GAINESVILLE — The Class 3A FHSAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday at Percy Beard Track at the University of Florida was a chance for two newcomers to get a taste of the big stage, and for another Citrus County athlete, it was a chance to grab a second career medal.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Tops on the tennis courts in the county

No. 1 – Riley Dodd, junior, Citrus. Finalists for Boys Tennis Player of the Year Riley Dodd, Jr., Citrus. The Hurricane junior won districts in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to qualify for state in both for the second year in a row. He went undefeated in singles during the regular season, including a Gulf Coast 8 Conference championship, and helped the team reach state for the first time since 1995.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Shipes fifth at state track

GAINESVILLE — Julia Shipes may not get to practice the high jump much, but you wouldn’t know it by watching her. The Seven Rivers Christian junior earned a fifth-place medal in the Class 1A FHSAA State Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Percy Beard Track at the University of Florida in an event she really only does in meets, considering she also plays softball during the spring.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lady Hornets sting Citrus softball, 4-2

INVERNESS — An inability to deliver critical hits when necessary, coupled with unsteady defense play, stung the Citrus High School softball team Wednesday, May 11, at Vicki Overman Field in the opening round of the Class 4A State Softball Tournament as the Hurricanes fell to Orlando Bishop Moore, 4-2. The Hurricanes appeared poised to break the game open in the bottom of the first inning, plating a pair of early runs thanks to RBI singles from Riley Tirrell and Hannah Messier for a 2-0 lead. But Hornets pitcher Oliver Miller put a stop to the early bleeding, registering a strikeout with the bases loaded to limit the damage.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Three Levy County schools qualify for donation made to Athletic Trainers Association of Florida

LEVY COUNTY — Postseason competition is starting to ramp up in high school sports around the state as well as in Levy County. And with athletes taking the field to participate in a variety of sports, there is always the concern of keeping players safe and avoiding injuries. Cramer Products Inc. has already done its part over the last several weeks after making a donation of ankle braces to the Athletic Trainers Association of Florida (ATAF).
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Kingsbury still competitive after 25 years

When David Kingsbury first raced at Citrus County Speedway the cars were different, the motors were different, and every division had a full field of cars. It was the era of Butch Yoakam, Dave Scarborough, Bruce Gaskins, Fred Tuski, Dale Sanders, Lenny Brown, Robert Aaron and Victor Stanley. Dan Jones was the track promoter and racing was good.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

On the job hunt

CHIEFLAND — Graduation is rapidly approaching for high school seniors around the Levy County area. And with the end of school drawing to a close, this is arguably the time seniors will start to figure out their plan post-graduation. On May 5, in partnership with the Levy County School...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida Cancer Specialists - Lecanto

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Thursday, May 12

I totally agree with “We don’t need more houses” (Wednesday, May 11’s Page A9 Sound Off). I moved down here in 1960, bought a lot, came back about six months later, bought a villa when they went up and then I ended up moving into the villa. Then I ended up in 1963 and I built a house. When we moved in here, we seen all the woods and we thought, oh, this looks like upper Michigan. It’s exactly what we want and it’s quiet and peaceful – a small little town – and it was exactly perfect. Now it’s become nothing except Tampa, Port Richey or one of the places like that. You’re killing the beautiful northern nature center that this was named after. The Nature Coast of Florida was absolutely beautiful. It’s nothing now but another busy city.
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Prevention key in drowning deaths

Accidental drowning continues to be the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1-4 in Florida and it is preventable. Water safety is everyone’s responsibility. Some have referred to our home as “The Water Lover’s Florida.” As part of Florida’s Nature Coast our home features seven pristine waterways...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The history of K.P. Hole

The subject of tubing the Rainbow River has in recent years become a somewhat toxic subject. This time of year brings many social media postings with comments about the cost of tubing the river and related issues. As someone that grew up along the Rainbow and spent a great deal of time learning about the river, it is difficult to watch as folks I have never heard of before talk about the river like they are experts with all the answers. I will offer a brief history of K.P. Hole and tubing so folks perhaps have a better understanding.
DUNNELLON, FL
NewsBreak
Sports
Citrus County Chronicle

School board approves purchase of new interactive display panels for next school year

Citrus County teachers can look forward to an innovative and interactive display panel to be installed in classrooms throughout the county next school year. At its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 10, the Citrus County School Board voted unanimously to approve the $1.9 million purchase of 775 BenQ Interactive Display Panels after an in-depth presentation about the benefits of adopting this new technology. The purchase will be funded using the ARP ESSERIII Federal Stimulus Funds which made this decision possible for the district.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

“Get Your Art On!” at the Lakes Region Library

The Lakes Region Library in Inverness will be hosting art programs in mid-May for various ages and interests. On May 18 at 1:30 p.m., join this month’s Adults Create. In this class, guests will paint their own desert scene using acrylics and canvas. This month’s Art Talk “The Joy...
INVERNESS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Wild cat waits as alligator crosses path in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Florida man was out for a run when he came across quite a wild sight!. Darren J. Casteel was doing a 10 mile run on Panther Point Trail in Winter Haven last month when he spotted what he thinks was a Florida panther and an alligator within feet other each other.
Citrus County Chronicle

The Reserve At Citrus

Located in the greater Villages region, The Reserve at Citrus offers over 4 peaceful acres in one of central Florida’s premier retirement destinations. Minutes from numerous golf resorts, equestrian centers, outdoor and recreational venues, residents enjoy luxury living with a sense of community. (License #AL5657)
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Out for a family swim

A maintenance crew recently mowed a drainage pond in a neighborhood village in Zephyrhills. But after 2 inches of rain, resident Barbara Tabor woke up to find a mother duck with her brood in the pond. She wondered if the ducks had been there before the rain, and how did they all get there? She is still trying to figure out the mystery. Tabor said it was hard to count the ducks, as they kept moving, but she counted 16!
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL

