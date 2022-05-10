Young child injured in Vacaville freeway shooting on I-80

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on eastbound I-80 in Vacaville Monday afternoon that injured a seven-year-old child, authorities said.

On Monday at 4:19 p.m., CHP officers assigned to Solano County were dispatched to a report of a freeway shooting in Vacaville with injuries on eastbound Interstate 80 west of Alamo Drive.

According to CHP, the victim vehicle -- a silver Honda Accord -- was struck multiple times by gunfire. A seven-year-old child riding in the rear seat of the vehicle suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives assigned to the CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit have assumed primary investigative responsibility for the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.