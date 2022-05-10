NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano & Christopher Bell Are Trending Up After Darlington

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

A wild one at Darlington, the track Too Tough To Tame.

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway featured a wild finish with Joey Logano running through a struggling William Byron right before the White Flag.

I think Logano probably had enough to pass him without wrecking him, but hey, Joey wanted to retaliate after Byron fenced him earlier in the final stage.

But the talk of this race might be the number of super stars that didn’t even finish. We saw Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman and more wreck out before the race ended.

You’d think that would make this week’s Power Rankings easier, but in fact, it’s kind of the opposite.

So without further ado, here’s your Week 13 NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings before we head to Kansas Speedway:

On The Bubble:

Martin Truex Jr. (10), Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10. Kevin Harvick (Out)

Three straight Top 10 finishes has Kevin Harvick on the board.

9. William Byron (6)

After three straight races outside the Top 15, and then that wreck with Logano this past weekend that dropped him down to 13th, Byron has been struggling to finish, but he’s been in every race, and probably could’ve won a couple of them. Still, close isn’t gonna cut it in NASCAR.

8. Alex Bowman (7)

A Top 5 finish last week and then a DNF this week, Bowman bumps down one stop to 8th.

7. Christopher Bell (10)

After a 4th place finish at Dover, and 6th place finish at Darlington this past weekend, Christopher Bell is trending the right direction.

6. Kyle Larson (5)

Kyle was on a nice little hot streak until a DNF at Darlington. He’ll look to regroup at Kansas.

5. Joey Logano (9)

Logano was coming off back to back rough outings at Talladega and Dover, but then those last minute fireworks at Darlington found him in victory lane. He jumps up from 9th to 5th heading into Kansas.

4. Kyle Busch (3)

Rowdy may have “backed into a win” at Bristol and sneaked into a 3rd place finish on the last lap at Talladega, but he also finished 7th at Dover making for five straight Top 10 finishes. Brad Keselowski took him out at Darlington for a DNF, but he was racing well all day.

3. Ryan Blaney (4)

One again, Ryan Blaney was right in the thick of it before a getting tangled in a wreck. Pitting shuffled him back and he was only able to muster a 17th place finish. But with most of the field not finishing, he climbs up a spot.

2. Ross Chastain (2)

Ross Chastain has continued to prove he’s the real deal, time and time again… unfortunately, he joins just about everybody else on the list with a DNF at Darlington, but make no mistake, he figures to be there in the end.

1. Chase Elliott (1)

With a 5th place finish at Darlington, fresh off his win at Dover, Chase Elliott rests another week at the top.