Atlantic Senior Ethan Sturm qualifies for State Tennis Tournament: Atlantic advances in Dual Tournament

(Denison) Atlantic senior Ethan Sturm is heading to the state singles tournament and the Trojans advance in the dual tournament. The Trojans finished second with 18 – points, at the district meet at Denison on Monday. Atlantic hosts Kuemper on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Sturm seeded 2nd in the tourney defeated number one seed Carter White of St. Albert, 6-4, 6-4. Sturm earned a spot in the finals with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Carter Kuehl, of Heelan, a 6-2, 6-0 win over Deric Van Houton of Saydel, and a 6-0, 6-0, victory over Anthony Lloyd of Harlan. The Trojans scored points from Clevi Johnson’s two wins in singles play. Johnson finished fourth overall. and Bryan York/Easton O’Brien, and Hunter Weppler each scored points for the Trojans in doubles.

Team Standings:

1. Denison-Schleswig, 23

2. Atlantic, 18

3. Kuemper, 12

4. St. Albert, 9

5. Heelan, 6

6. Saydel, 5

7. Audubon, 2

8. Harlan, 0

Reis/Dahm won the doubles title for Denison-Schleswig ,over fellow teammates Seuntjens/Johnson.