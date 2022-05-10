ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Senior Ethan Sturm qualifies for State Tennis Tournament: Atlantic advances in Dual Tournament

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
4 days ago
 4 days ago
(Denison) Atlantic senior Ethan Sturm is heading to the state singles tournament and the Trojans advance in the dual tournament. The Trojans finished second with 18 – points, at the district meet at Denison on Monday. Atlantic hosts Kuemper on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Sturm seeded 2nd in the tourney defeated number one seed Carter White of St. Albert, 6-4, 6-4. Sturm earned a spot in the finals with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Carter Kuehl, of Heelan, a 6-2, 6-0 win over Deric Van Houton of Saydel, and a 6-0, 6-0, victory over Anthony Lloyd of Harlan. The Trojans scored points from Clevi Johnson’s two wins in singles play. Johnson finished fourth overall. and Bryan York/Easton O’Brien, and Hunter Weppler each scored points for the Trojans in doubles.

Team Standings:

1. Denison-Schleswig, 23

2. Atlantic, 18

3. Kuemper, 12

4. St. Albert, 9

5. Heelan, 6

6. Saydel, 5

7. Audubon, 2

8. Harlan, 0

Reis/Dahm won the doubles title for Denison-Schleswig ,over fellow teammates Seuntjens/Johnson.

