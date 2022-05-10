7-year-old hurt after shooting along I-80 in Vacaville

LODI (CBS13) – A driver has been arrested after she was caught going more than twice the speed limit on a Lodi city street Thursday afternoon. Lodi police say an officer clocked the driver going 85 mph along Lodi Avenue near Kristmont Street. The posted speed limit on that street is 40 mph – with one part being a 25 mph school zone. Officers say they tried to pull the driver over, but she continued eastbound. She didn’t stop until she was near the intersection of Lodi Avenue and Hutchins Street about two miles down the road, police say. Police not only impounded her car, she was also arrested and cited for reckless driving and failing to yield. The name of the driver has not been released by Lodi police.

LODI, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO