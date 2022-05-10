ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

7-year-old hurt after shooting along I-80 in Vacaville

ABC10
ABC10
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif — A seven-year-old child was taken to the hospital after...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Man, 25, Dead After Crashing Motorcycle Into Power Pole Near Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a power pole just outside of Vacaville, the Solano California Highway Patrol said Friday afternoon. The motorcyclist, a man from Vacaville, was riding with a friend who was on a separate motorcycle in the area of Pleasants Valley Road and Foothill Drive along the west side of the city. Solano CHP said the 25-year-old was traveling at around 70 miles per hour as he was coming over the crest of a hill when he lost control and went off the road. The crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the Vacaville Fire District.
VACAVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, 6 hurt in head-on crash in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One person has died and six others were sent to hospitals after a head-on crash west of Lodi in San Joaquin County on Friday, officials said. The California Highway Patrol Stockton division said at least two vehicles and nine people total were involved in the crash that happened around 4:20 p.m. on westbound State Route 12 at Peatland Road.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Vacaville, CA
Vacaville, CA
Crime & Safety
Vacaville, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

2 vehicles crash on Highway 99 Friday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 99 Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE says the crash was in the area of Durham-Pentz exit. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. CAL FIRE is asking drivers to be alert and careful.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 80#Hospital#Violent Crime#Accident
FOX40

Tip leads to arrest in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Thomas Dwayne Grant, 40, of Sacramento County in connection with the stabbing and death of a man on May 12. At 9:51 a.m. on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Communications Center got a call from a resident in the 1300 block of Rowena Way in the Arden-Arcade […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Frantic rescue attempt from burning car in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - New video shows a hectic scene late Wednesday night of people trying to rescue a person from a burning car in Vallejo. KTVU arrived at Sonoma Boulevard to witness a car engulfed in flames and people shouting: "There's a guy inside? Yes! Can y'all get him out? Is he stuck?"
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

3 men arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 18-year-old Stockton man

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has arrested one adult and two teens in a February shooting that left an 18-year-old dead. On Friday, Stockton police announced the arrests of 21-year-old Elias Ripoyla, 19-year-old Ivan Tongco, and a 17-year-old man in connection to the shooting that happened on Feb. 12, 2022.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

David Klingenfuss Killed in Crash on Briggsmore Avenue [Modesto, CA]

Man Killed in Car vs Pedestrian Collision on Briggsmore Avenue. The accident happened at 3:30 a.m. on May 5th, along Briggsmore Avenue west of Roselle Avenue, according to authorities. CHP officers responded after they received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian. Though the events leading...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woodland Police: Car Chase Results In Multiple Arrests, Gun Discovery

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, California Highway Patrol Officers, and Woodland Police Officers on a chase. According to Woodland Police, at around 12:50 a.m., an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 102 near Hays Lane. A pursuit began as the car did not stop and entered I-5 northbound. During the chase, the passenger threw what was later discovered to be a gun out of the window. Due to safety reasons, Woodland PD stopped their pursuit in the city limits of Woodland, and CHP Air-21 assisted by continuing to monitor the car’s whereabouts. The suspects parked the car at an “unrelated” residence and ran from the scene to a nearby orchard. CHP Air-21 led law enforcement to the suspects, and they were arrested. James Calhoun, 28, a Sacramento resident, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor out-of-county warrants. Messiah Hubbard, 18, also a Sacramento resident, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lodi Driver Caught Going Twice The Speed Limit On City Street Gets Arrested, Car Impounded

LODI (CBS13) – A driver has been arrested after she was caught going more than twice the speed limit on a Lodi city street Thursday afternoon. Lodi police say an officer clocked the driver going 85 mph along Lodi Avenue near Kristmont Street. The posted speed limit on that street is 40 mph – with one part being a 25 mph school zone. Officers say they tried to pull the driver over, but she continued eastbound. She didn’t stop until she was near the intersection of Lodi Avenue and Hutchins Street about two miles down the road, police say. Police not only impounded her car, she was also arrested and cited for reckless driving and failing to yield. The name of the driver has not been released by Lodi police.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It Makes Me Feel Unsafe’: Vandals Target Citrus Heights Pizza Shop Again

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Problems at a longtime local pizza parlor have workers and even customers on edge. That’s after vandals have now targeted Mountain Mike’s Pizza off Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights twice within the last four months. Surveillance video from May 8 shows someone in a hoodie making their way down the sidewalk outside smashing nearly every window along the way. Now, less than a week later, owner Dave Brar and his employees still don’t know who would do so much damage. “You can actually see the car pull up and then he walks around the building before that and then...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Arrest Made In Connection To Shooting That Left Man, 39, Dead In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say they have made one arrest in connection to the shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead in Modesto over the weekend. Modesto police say, Saturday night, Robert Otero was shot and killed in the area of Dallas Avenue and Park Hurst Way. Officers say they found Otero in the road suffering from gunshot wounds; he was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The next day, officers arrested 28-year-old Turlock resident Julio Hernandez in connection to the shooting investigation. Hernandez is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and having prior felony convictions while using a firearm. Exactly what led up to and the details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy