Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

E_Gausman (1), Franco (3). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Zunino (2). 3B_Lowe 2 (2). SB_Arozarena (6). Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th. Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild. T_2:49....
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at Southern Hills Country Club, site of the 104th PGA Championship to be played May 19-22: NO. 1, 468 YARDS, PAR 4: The tee shot is from an elevated tee with a view of the Tulsa skyline and a slight dogleg to the left. Two bunkers are now left of the fairway. The green slopes from front right to back left and has a large bunker front and right of the green.
Spokane at Hillsboro, ppd. Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m. Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m. Vancouver at Eugene, 10:35 p.m. Spokane at Hillsboro, 2, 8:05 p.m. Vancouver at Eugene, 2, 8:05 p.m. Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m. Sunday's Games. Spokane at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m. Everett at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m. Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 4 p.m. Bradenton at Jupiter, 6 p.m. Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Tampa at Dunedin,...
Gastonia at Staten Island, ppd. Gastonia at Staten Island, 6 p.m. York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Sunday's Games. York at Lancaster, 1 p.m. High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m. Charleston at...
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Jorge Lopez from bereavement. Placed 1B Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 11. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 list. Activated OF Andrew Vaughn from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL.
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit Friday after blasting off from California. The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 p.m., and minutes later the first stage landed on a...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is entering the next budget year with a record-smashing surplus of nearly $100 billion, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. Newsom unveiled a revised budget plan of just over $300 billion for the next fiscal year, the highest in state history and fueled by surging tax revenues. The state has collected $55 billion more in taxes than officials expected in January, leaving it with an estimated $97.5 billion surplus.
The Rollin' Relics will present their 20th annual Car Show on Saturday, May 14 at Veterans Park. The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Their will be trophies awarded, drawings and a 50/50 drawing. The donation for...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
SPECIAL FRIENDS DAY 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM. FFA Lamb Showmanship followed by FFA Market Lamb Show. followed by Feeder Lambs * FFA & 4_H show together. Porterville Rock & Recycle, Inc. Presents. POULTRY SHOW. 9:00 AM Rabbit Barn. Porterville Asphalt Inc. Presents. RABBIT SHOW. 10:00 AM Rabbit Barn. DAIRY...
Twenty-four Summit Collegiate High School students will be receiving their college degrees today at Porterville College’s Commencement Exercises — 20 days before they're scheduled to graduate from high school. The soon-to-be PC graduates met Thursday to try on their caps and gowns and to be photographed. “I feel...
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated on Wednesday it was able to break up an Ag theft ring that led to the arrests of two men. One of the men was arrested a second time after posting bail following when he was arrested for his role in the Ag theft ring, TCSO stated.
A Porterville mom has come up with a unique way to raise funds so she can attend her son's Navy boot camp graduation. Nicole Wynd is raffling off her 1994 Toyota 4Runner to attend the graduation of her oldest son, 18-year-old Noah Wynd, who's graduating from the Great Lakes Illinois Training Command Center in Illinois.
Edward Patino Jr. has been selected to represent Area 5 on the Burton School District Board. Patino replaces Vikki Cervantes, who left her position on the board. A provisional appointment of Patino to the board was made by the current members of the board after a special board meeting was held on May 4 in which applicants were considered and interviewed.
Comments / 0