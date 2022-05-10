ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction

By Dan Whitcomb
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aE15n_0fYTOtUA00

May 10 (Reuters) - Pop artist Andy Warhol's famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at auction on Monday, a record for a work by an American artist sold at auction.

"Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her death in 1962 and has since become one of pop art's best-known pieces.

Held in the collection of Swiss art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann, it was sold by Christie's at an auction in New York. Pre-sale estimates had reached as high as $200 million.

The painting sold for a hammer price of $170 million Added fees gave it a final price of $195 million.

The sale broke the previous record for an American artwork at auction of $110.5 million set in 2017 for a 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

"'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' is the absolute pinnacle of American Pop," Alex Rotter, chairman of 20th and 21st Century art at Christie's, said in a statement announcing the auction. "The painting transcends the genre of portraiture, superseding 20th century art and culture."

The painting is built on a promotional photo of Monroe from the 1953 film "Niagara," screened with bright colors over her eyes, hair and lips.

Its title refers to an incident in which a woman shot at a stack of four Marilyn portraits in Warhol's studio with a pistol, although "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" was not struck by a bullet.

Monroe was one of Hollywood's best-known stars before her death of an overdose at her home in Los Angeles on Aug. 4, 1962.

Warhol died in 1987.

( The story corrects final sale price.)

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Robb Report

The 101-Carat Cartier Art Deco Bracelet Could Fetch Up to $1.25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Diamonds—and emeralds—are a girl’s best friend. Bonhams is about to auction off a stunning emerald and diamond Cartier bracelet that’s estimated to hammer down for $750,000 to $1.25 million. Dated circa 1926, the bracelet comes in at 101 carats and features seven enormous Colombian emeralds interspersed with baguette-cut diamonds. “This is an extraordinary bracelet that is a once-in-a-lifetime jewel,” Caroline Morrissey, the director of jewelry for Bonhams New York, told Barron’s Penta. “The size and quality of the emeralds is unusual, and transfixing, and draws the viewing into the stone.” The bracelet was originally owned by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

A Prime Jackson Pollock ‘Drip’ Painting Is Expected to Fetch $45 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would make him a standard...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Madonna and Beeple Link Up for NFT Project, Barbara Kruger Creates ‘Post-Roe’ Response, and More: Morning Links for May 10, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RECORDS FALL. On Monday night at an auction at Christie’s in New York, dealer Larry Gagosian won Andy Warhol’s storied painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) for $195 million (with fees included), a record for a 20th-century artist on the block, Angelica Villa reports in ARTnews. That was almost double Warhol’s previous high mark at auction—the $105.4 million paid for the 1963 Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) at Sotheby’s in 2013—but it fell below the $200 million low estimate that the house had tagged to the piece. The work came from the estate of Swiss dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann, who...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Warhol
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Marilyn Monroe
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Pop Art#Art Dealers#American#Swiss
Robb Report

The De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond Shatters Estimates to Sell for $57.5 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A collector just gave whole new meaning to the phrase “feeling blue,” after snapping up the world’s largest blue diamond to ever come to auction. The De Beers Cullinan Blue, a 15.10-carat step-cut diamond, sold Wednesday at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong to an anonymous buyer by telephone, according to the auction house. The gem, the only blue diamond over 15 carats to ever appear at auction, had a pre-sale high estimate of $48 million. When the bidding was over, it had hammered down for nearly $10 million more: $57,470,391. “The De Beers Blue captivated me...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Robb Report

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s $225 Million Malibu Estate Has a Cliffside Elevator to the Beach

Click here to read the full article. Malibu real estate prices have been booming in recent years, but this hilltop home is sure to break sale records for both Malibu and the state of California. The $225 million oceanside estate is being sold by former Disney executive Michael Eisner, who served as CEO of Walt Disney Co. from 1984 to 2005. He and his wife, Jane, purchased their first parcel of land here in the mid-1990s and have been adding adjacent lots since then. In total, the estate comprises five parcels of land and was gradually constructed over decades until it...
MALIBU, CA
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reuters

Reuters

433K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy