ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend firefighter honored by Oregon fire chiefs for rescuing woman from house fire

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JksZ6_0fYTOh8g00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue firefighter Jared Hopper received the Distinguished Conduct Award from the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association on Friday for rescuing a woman from a Crook County house fire while off-duty a year ago.

This award is given to a fire service professional who selflessly carried out their duties despite being faced with danger or adversity.

Hopper was driving by a house near Prineville when he saw smoke coming from a house and was flagged down by a neighbor, officials said. Hopper was told there was a fire -- and a woman was trapped in the house.

Hopper quickly ran into the smoke-filled house, lifted the woman from her bed to her wheelchair and quickly got her out of the home. Due to his actions, the woman did not suffer any smoke-related or other injuries, officials said.

Crook County Fire & Rescue arrived shortly after the rescue, extinguishing the fire, which was isolated to the garage.

“We are very proud of firefighter Hopper's quick actions that may have saved this women’s life,” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “This Distinguished Conduct Award is well-deserved.”

The post Bend firefighter honored by Oregon fire chiefs for rescuing woman from house fire appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

THREE HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING WRECK ON HIGHWAY 138E

Three people were hospitalized following a wreck on Highway 138E on Thursday. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 3:40 p.m. the driver of an SUV crossed the center line on a sharp corner, a few miles east of Steamboat Inn, striking another SUV. The woman was life flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center with injuries. She was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
ROSEBURG, OR
kbnd.com

Motorcyclist Killed In OBR Crash

TUMALO, OR -- A Redmond man was killed in a Wednesday night crash, when his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Deschutes County deputies say 30-year-old Quinn Chastain was northbound at a high rate of speed when the car pulled out of a driveway near 94th Street.
REDMOND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 5/13 – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Marijuana Search Warrant, Grants Pass Woman Jailed for Animal Theft

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Marijuana Search Warrant. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: May 12, 2022 REPORTING DEPUTY: Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two La Pine firefighters injured rescuing 2 cats from burning home; up to a dozen others may have perished

An occupant escaped a La Pine house fire through a bedroom window Wednesday evening, but two firefighters were injured rescuing two of what may have been up to 14 cats in the destroyed home, Fire Chief Mike Supkis said Thursday. The post Two La Pine firefighters injured rescuing 2 cats from burning home; up to a dozen others may have perished appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
Crook County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Prineville, OR
County
Crook County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond motorcyclist killed in Old Bend Redmond Highway collision

A Redmond man was killed Wednesday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV on Old Bend Redmond Highway in the Tumalo area, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. It happened around 8:00 p.m. near 94th Street. The sheriff’s office said it determined the motorcycle rider,...
BEND, OR
actionnewsnow.com

2 vehicles crash on Highway 99 Friday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 99 Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE says the crash was in the area of Durham-Pentz exit. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. CAL FIRE is asking drivers to be alert and careful.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

NE Redmond residents unnerved by late-night alert of ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive still on the loose

About 2,000 northeast Redmond residents got an emergency alert late Wednesday night that police were searching for a fugitive who ran from a traffic stop and “who may be armed and dangerous.” Despite an extensive search, the man had not been found by Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The post NE Redmond residents unnerved by late-night alert of ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive still on the loose appeared first on KTVZ.
KDRV

Ashland Fire & Rescue fighting blaze at Ashland Plaza

Fire personnel are on the scene of a structure fire in Ashland near the plaza. Smoke is visible from the Ashland Plaza Cam. Newswatch 12 has a reporter en route and will update this post when more information becomes available.
ASHLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Chiefs#Bend Fire Rescue
kcfmradio.com

Fire Destroys 5th Wheel; ODOT Says Look For Motorcycles; Fire Dangers Ahead; Gas Prices; COVID-19 Numbers

Siuslaw Valley fire and Rescue responded to a 991 call of a trailer on fire yesterday morning east of Florence on Highway 125. A person on the scene made the call at approximately 9:17 and reported seeing smoke coming from a 5th wheel. Crews arriving on the scene could see the smoke from a distance and upon reaching the trailer found it fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews had to rely on water tenders due to a lack of hydrants in the area. SVFR was unable to save the trailer but were able to keep it from spreading to a nearby storage building. Western Lane Ambulance also arrived on the scene but there were no injuries reported. The fire is being investigated by the SVFR Fire Investigation Team led by Fire Marshall Tony Miller.
FLORENCE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents arrest Prineville couple in raid on home, marijuana grow operation and nursery supply store

– Central Oregon drug agents raided a Prineville couple’s home, indoor growing facility and retail nursery supply store “Herbology” Wednesday, arresting the pair on charges of growing and selling black-market marijuana products outside of the state and from their store, not licensed to sell cannabis. The post C.O. drug agents arrest Prineville couple in raid on home, marijuana grow operation and nursery supply store appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
nbc16.com

Man found hiding in home's attic, had likely been there since the previous night

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A man was found hiding in the attic of a Springfield home and Lane County Sheriff's deputies say he likely had been there since the previous night. Just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a homeowner in the 3500 block of Hayden Bridge Road who reported hearing thumping sounds and possibly someone coughing coming from his attic.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wanted Bend man arrested at storage unit; detectives seize 2 lbs. of methamphetamine, hash oil lab

A Bend man wanted on a parole violation warrant was arrested Thursday while parked at his storage unit, and a raid turned up more than two pounds of methamphetamine, a BHO (butane hash oil) lab and a “felony amount” of the drug, a Deschutes County sheriff’s detective said. The post Wanted Bend man arrested at storage unit; detectives seize 2 lbs. of methamphetamine, hash oil lab appeared first on KTVZ.
yaktrinews.com

Portion of I-84 eastbound closes as officials investigate crash

PENDLETON, Ore. — Traffic has started to back up along I-84 eastbound, just east of Pendleton, due to a crash. I-84 eastbound has been closed between exit 216 and exit 265 in La Grande due to a crash near milepost 231. Officials haven’t specified the nature of the crash but said no traffic is allowed on that stretch of the freeway at this time.
PENDLETON, OR
kezi.com

Missing man found safe

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are asking for help in locating a missing, endangered man who did not return home after taking his cat for a grooming appointment Thursday. According to EPD, Brian John Harrington, 81, left his home in the Norkenzie area and had not been heard from since that time.
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy