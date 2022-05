The City of Goodwater has issued a curfew for all residents after a fatal shooting that killed 23-year-old Malik Holtzclaw on May 5th at the Highland Apartments. The curfew is for both adults and children. Starting May 11th and going through Sunday, May 15th, the curfew for anyone 18 and older is midnight. For minors, the curfew is 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends. The curfew for minors will be in place until further notice. The curfew was suggested by Goodwater Police Chief, Corey Shaw-- then voted on and passed by the city council Tuesday.

GOODWATER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO