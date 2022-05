RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Life’s journey goes by pretty fast! I have been writing this column for approximately 30 years now. The time has come for a change. This will be my last weekly column. It is sad in a way but yet it is going to be a welcome relief for me. I now struggle to come up with something to write about in what I call the “junkie” part of the article. Over the years I have written about Recycled Teenagers trips with some taking six or more weeks to get the full trip story in the paper. I no longer travel on long trips so I can’t write about them. I have tried many times to get someone else to help out on trip information, but it just didn’t happen. The trips are a big part of the Senior Center activities so I hope people will continue to support them.

RAVENSWOOD, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO