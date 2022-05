Active weather and above-normal warm temps are in store for southern Idaho over the weekend. Precipitation moves over the Treasure Valley starting Friday night and continues through Saturday morning. Around 11 AM, that rain will clear up for a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s by the warmest part of the day. On Sunday, temperatures will climb even higher to the low-80s. A return of precipitation (about 40%) and instability will cause a chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening around 6PM.

