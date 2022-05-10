ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Southern California's close ties to Japan and birth of karate in the U.S.

News 8 KFMB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Our opponent isn't on the outside it's...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karate
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
News 8 KFMB

Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. USGS reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake near Palomar Mountain shortly after 6:30 a.m. Let us know below on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter where you were when you felt the shake.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy