John William “Bill” Binkley, 85, of Waynesboro, PA passed away on Saturday morning, May 7, 2022, at his home. Born June 20, 1936 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late John I. and Ruth (Wagaman) Binkley. His early life was spent in the Greencastle, PA area. When he was 12 years old the family moved to Waynesboro.

WAYNESBORO, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO