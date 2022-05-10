ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59), forward Evgeni Malkin (71), forward Sidney Crosby (87) and forward Bryan Rust (17) celebrate Crosby's second goal of the night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Penguins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) (Paul Vernon/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in three days to move within one game of advancing in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Shesterkin sat out the third period after giving up six goals on 30 shots.

‘They were our family’: several dead animals thrown over hillside in Fayette County

Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win

DALLAS — (AP) — Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars were skating with urgency in the third period. If not, it could easily have been their last one of the season. Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Stars recovered after blowing an early two-goal lead, beating the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series.
Panthers beat Caps in OT, win series for 1st time since '96

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau couldn't remember what it was like to be on the smiling side of a handshake line. The feelings were so strong after he and the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime Friday night to win Game 6 and move on to the second round that Huberdeau wants to replicate it over and over.
Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Chris Kreider doesn't believe in dwelling on the past. There is only the next play for the New York Rangers' star forward. It's why Kreider threw linemate Mika Zibanejad's iPad to the ground out of frustration after Zibanejad stewed over a breakaway during the second period against Pittsburgh's Louie Domingue on Friday night that ended up with Zibanejad hitting the post.
Celtics' Robert Williams remains out for Game 6 vs. Bucks

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Boston forward/center Robert Williams missed his third straight game with an injured left knee as the Celtics tried to keep their season alive Friday night in Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams had been listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report. Celtics...
Offseason QB moves played big role in NFL schedule

When the NFL schedule makers started to dig in after the Super Bowl on putting together the complex puzzle of a 272-game schedule, Tom Brady had just retired, Russell Wilson was in Seattle and the free-agent frenzy hadn't even started. After sifting through more than 100,000 schedules out of a...
Guardians-White Sox game postponed over COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO — (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak in Cleveland's clubhouse, including a positive test for manager Terry Francona, led Major League Baseball to postpone Wednesday's series finale between the Guardians and White Sox to allow for more testing and contact tracing. It was the first coronavirus-related postponement in...
