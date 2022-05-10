ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hills mom says she killed her 3 kids with help from 16-year-old: LAPD

By Erin Myers, Tony Kurzweil
 4 days ago

A mother who was arrested over the weekend admitted to investigators that she killed her three children and was helped by a teenager, the Los Angeles Police Department stated Monday.

The mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, was detained Sunday after her three children were found dead inside a West Hills home.

An unidentified 16-year-old was also detained in connection with the investigation, an LAPD news release stated.

The mother admitted to killing her children with help from the teen during the subsequent investigation, the LAPD stated.

Police were called to the home in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Sunday and found the three children unresponsive.

The kids, described as a 12-year-old girl and two 8-year-old boys, were declared dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming Saturday night while holding a candle and a bible.

“I figured she was just in the wrong place … mentally not OK, but it ends up being she lived two houses down from us,” neighbor Pricila Canales said.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly when the children were killed.

Another neighbor said there was no reason to suspect anything was wrong at the home prior to the incident.

“Just saw them out here you know. They have the nicest house on the block. They looked like really nice people. No reason to suspect anything,” he said.

No information about the cause of death for the children has been released.

Flores has been booked on suspicion of three counts of murder and is being held on $6 million bail.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of one count of murder and is being held without bail at Sylmar Juvenile Hall, the LAPD stated.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division, at 213-486-0500, between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be made to 877-527-3247. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

