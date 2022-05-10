ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn softball earns NCAA tournament bid

By Lainey Gerber
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods’ season isn’t over yet.

Washburn softball learned it received a spot as the 5-seed in the NCAA central region tournament on Monday. The ‘Bods will face Minnesota State on May 12, and advance through the subregional until May 14. The winners of the two sub regions will meet for a best-two-of-three series starting May 19.

Rogers State will host the subregional in Claremore, Oklahoma. RSU beat Washburn in the MIAA tournament championship on May 8.

Jefferson’s to open soon in Topeka

Central subregions:

Claremore, Oklahoma, subregional hosted by Rogers State

  • 1. Rogers State
  • 4. Minnesota State
  • 5. Washburn
  • 8. Winona State

Edmond, Oklahoma, subregional hosted by Central Oklahoma

  • 2. Central Oklahoma
  • 3. Arkansas Tech
  • 6. Southern Arkansas
  • 7. Augustana

This is the first time since 2018 Ichabod softball is going to the NCAA tournament. It’s the fifth tournament berth in program history.

