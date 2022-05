Vera Lois Uyeyama passed away on January 11, 2022 in Hanford after a long battle with Alzheimers Disease. Vera was born on February 18, 1943 in Ardmore, OK but has been a part of Kings County since she moved with her husband, Dr. Bill Uyeyama, DDS, in 1968. She worked as a beloved and knowledgeable RN at Hanford Community Hospital in the ICU and at Avenal State Prison for many years.

