Any series against Auburn is big for Alabama. However, this weekend's trip across the state could carry a bit of extra weight for the Crimson Tide. Alabama (27-22, 10-14 in the SEC) travels to No. Auburn (33-16, 13) after dropping its last four SEC series. Since handing No. 1 Tennessee its first SEC loss on April 15, the Crimson Tide is 3-11 in league play.

AUBURN, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO