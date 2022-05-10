Arizona man dead after crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — An Arizona man is dead after a crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.

According to the Batavia Police Department Lars Walker, 64, was driving a pickup truck along West Main Street around 3:45 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle due to a medical emergency.

The truck left the roadway and hit a fence at the Tops Market on West Main Street.

First responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but Walker did not survive. The Monroe County Medical Examiner will investigate the cause of death.

