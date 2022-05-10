ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA confirms replay for abandoned Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier

 4 days ago
An employee of the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) argues with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (L) and Marcos Acuna as the the World Cup Qatar qualifier in Sao Paul was halted /AFP

FIFA on Monday confirmed the abandoned 2022 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will be replayed, after rejecting appeals from both national federations.

Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch seven minutes into the clash on September 5 between the South American giants in Sao Paulo, stopping the match and triggering a melee involving team officials and players.

According to Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), four Argentine players based at English clubs at the time should have been placed in "immediate quarantine" for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

FIFA in February ordered a replay and banned Cristian Romero and then club-mate Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham, and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia for two matches.

World football's governing body also handed a series of fines to the two national football federations, prompting both to lodge appeals.

FIFA's disciplinary committee upheld the 50,000 Swiss franc ($50,342) fines imposed on both as a result of the abandonment.

However, it reduced a separate 500,000 Swiss franc fine given to the Brazilian FA to 250,000 Swiss francs, and halved the Argentine FA's initial fine of 200,000 Swiss francs.

Argentina's football association said it would "request today the grounds for both decisions" before appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against its second fine and the decision to re-play the match.

Brazil and Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ailing Nadal falls in Italian Open third round to Shapovalov

Defending champion Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Italian Open in the third round on Thursday with the record 10-time Rome winner complaining of a recurring foot problem after a shock 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat by Canadian Denis Shapovalov. Defeat in Rome for 'King of Clay' Nadal casts doubt over his prospects at the upcoming French Open, where he has been crowned champion 13 times but faces a threat from teenage phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz.
TENNIS
Canada gymnasts break silence on abuses and sport's 'toxic culture'

They excelled in the athletic spotlight, but their feats on the beam and bars masked a darker reality: Canadian gymnasts are taking legal action to denounce a "toxic" culture of physical, sexual and psychological abuse by the sport's top brass. At the end of March, a group of more than 70 present and former gymnasts published an open letter to Sports Canada denouncing a "toxic culture and abusive practices that persist within Canadian gymnastics."
WORLD
Indy100

What being 'beautiful' means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
