Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police Plans to Expand Security Downtown

By Drakkar Francois
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
With recent shootings outside downtown Lafayette businesses, owners say they are concerned about being affected.

The Lafayette Police Department says they added additional manpower in order to keep tourists safe during the festival.

“We did bring in more manpower because we were expecting a large amount of people coming into our community in that area because that’s where the festival is being held. So, we did allocate additional officers to work in that area,” said Sgt. Robin Green.

Sgt. Green says when the festival season comes around LPD makes sure all parts of downtown are covered.

“Well basically on Friday and Saturday nights we have a Jefferson Street detail which we have additional officers that do work with Jefferson Street area and then we have the Sheriff department who also assist us in the Jefferson Street detail, and they work the outer perimeter area of the downtown area,” Sgt. Green said.

I spoke with a local restaurant owner in the Downtown area, and she said due to the recent shootings she’s had to change the hours of her business.

“It gets kind of scary like that and with past festivals the shootings have happened a lot. I think us closing at 9 or 9:30 is the reason why,” said the local business owner.

