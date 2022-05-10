ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed suspects stole car near Spring Valley, police say

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
On May 2 around 12:21 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they received a report of a robbery in the 6200 block of Arby Ave. Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects, and locating the stolen vehicle.

On that night, LVMPD said two unidentified suspects robbed a man and a woman at gunpoint and stole their vehicle. The subjects fled the area before officers could arrive.

LVMPD said the suspects are Black males between 16 to 30 years old, thin build, wearing dark clothing, and they were armed with handguns.

Police say the stolen vehicle is a white 2019 Jeep Compass with Nevada Golden Knights license plate GK039C.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has any information about this incident is urged by police to contact LVMPD Spring Valley Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-2639 or by email at SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com .

Editor's Note: LVMPD sent more pictures of the suspects on May 10. New pictures have been attached to this article.

