Anthony Wayne looks like top softball team in win over Springfield

By Steve Junga / The Blade
Anthony Wayne reinforced its status as Ohio's top-ranked Division I softball team, and Generals junior pitcher Brooklyn Patchen showed why she is arguably the area's most valuable player in a 4-0 Northern Lakes League victory Monday night at Springfield.

The Generals (21-0, 9-0 NLL), who are rated No. 8 in the nation by USA Today, rode Patchen's dominant pitching and 3-for-4 hitting to remain unbeaten, and take the driver's seat in the league title race.

The 5-foot-3 right-hander — whose velocity and aggressive approach belie that size — was nearly untouchable Monday.

Patchen (14-0 record) struck out 17 Blue Devils in her complete-game one-hitter, throwing 71 of her 97 pitches for strikes.

“I just try to use all my might, really,” Patchen said. “Legs, arms, everything. I know I have to get ahead because, once I get that first strike, I can really move my ball around and get them swinging. That really helps.

“I don't expect [17 strikeouts]. I go out and pitch my game, and I want to rely on my defense. They did good today.”

Monday's effort in the circle outdid her 10-strikeout, two-hitter in a 4-2 win over Springfield in a game at AW on April 22.

“In my opinion, she is the best player in northwest Ohio,” veteran Springfield coach Rob Gwozdz said of Patchen. “On the mound, she dominated us, and she helped herself by going 3-for-4. What more can you ask out of a player?

“She throws hard, and she's got this nice little rise ball that she likes to go to as her knockout. We had problems laying off that pitch. We tried a couple things, like moving around in the box. But, we only had one hit.”

In two games versus what is considered to be the area's next-best team, Patchen, who has committed to South Dakota State, has worked 14 innings with 27 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and no earned runs against Springfield.

“This was her second outing against a great Springfield team that is very well-coached and a great hitting team,” AW coach Ron Myers said. “She was on fire in that circle tonight, and we were able to create some offense to give her some support.”

The first of Patchen's three hits Monday came in the top of the first inning, knocking in the only run the Generals would need on a bases-loaded single that scored Emily Liskai from third.

AW third baseman Kennedy Cowan followed Liskai home to make it 2-0 on that same play, when the cutoff throw from the outfield was bobbled by Springfield (15-6, 8-3).

Anthony Wayne added insurance in the fourth inning after Springfield's junior lefty ace Mady Yackee retired the first two batters.

Cowan (2-for-3) drew a walk, and Generals sophomore catcher Trinity Nowicki and Patchen followed with RBI doubles to left for a 4-0 AW lead.

“I think it's just the inside chemistry that we have,” Cowan said of AW's improvement over last season. “This year, we're all like one family, one team. That's really helped us to grow and get better.”

Last year, the Generals shook off two NLL losses to Springfield to beat the Blue Devils in regional play on the way to the D-I state semifinals.

“We have great pitching with Brooklyn and Katelyn Meyers, everyone in our lineup is a good hitter, plus, we have people who can come in and back us up,” Cowan said. “Everyone plays their position well and knows what they can do.”

The only hit off Patchen was a leadoff double to the left-field fence off the bat of freshman pinch-hitter Cam Eckhart.

But Patchen, who struck out the side in four previous innings, sandwiched two more strikeouts around a groundout to preserve her shutout. In her previous win over Springfield, Patchen also took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

“I think it's really cool,” Patchen said of the team's high rankings, “but we try not to focus on that and just play our game. If we get too big of a head, that will just bring us down.”

Yackee, a University of Toledo commit who was named first team All-Ohio last season, yielded eight hits and struck out six.

“I don't think anybody is going to beat them the rest of the way in the league,” Gwozdz said of AW. “We were just trying to get our feet wet and get ready for the the tournament. We were hoping that we could get on [Patchen] a little tiny bit to give us some confidence going forward.”

Confidence is not a problem these days for AW.

“We don't really focus on it,” Myers said of the potential pressure of playing with the lofty rankings. “Every day we want to come out and have fun and play our game, and we do that.

“Being No. 1 in the state and No. 8 in the nation really doesn't factor in. We play three seasons — the preseason, which we're done with, the NLL season, and the postseason, which starts Wednesday. We want to rock and roll each game.”

Myers acknowledged that AW increasing the lead in the league standings is a plus, but knows bigger battles are ahead.

“It does take the pressure off [the NLL race] being at 9-0,” Myers said. “But, something I learned years ago from coaching is that it's not over until it's over. You keep playing hard.”

The Generals open D-I tournament play with a 5 p.m. sectional final at home Wednesday against Notre Dame.

The win over Springfield began a busy stretch for AW which, weather permitting, could play as many as nine games in 11 days. That span includes a nonleague home matchup Saturday at 1 p.m. against defending Michigan Division 1 state champion South Lyon, plus five NLL games, and potentially two tourney games.

