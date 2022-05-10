ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Andy Warhol’s famed Marilyn Monroe portrait sells for record $195m at auction

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOl9e_0fYTIq3F00
Andy Warhol’s famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe has sold for $195m at auction.

Andy Warhol’s famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe has sold for $195m at auction, setting a new a record for a work by an American artist.

Shot Sage Blue Marilyn is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her death in 1962 and has since become one of pop art’s best-known pieces.

Held in the collection of Swiss art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann, it was sold by Christie’s at an auction in New York on Monday. Pre-sale estimates had reached as high as $200m.

The painting sold for a hammer price of $170m. Added fees gave it a final price of $195m.

The sale broke the previous record for an American artwork at auction of $110.5m set in 2017 for a 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“Shot Sage Blue Marilyn is the absolute pinnacle of American pop,” Alex Rotter, the chairman of 20th and 21st Century art at Christie’s, said in a statement announcing the auction. “The painting transcends the genre of portraiture, superseding 20th century art and culture.”

The painting is built on a promotional photo of Monroe from the 1953 film Niagara, screened with bright colors over her eyes, hair and lips.

Its title refers to an incident in which a woman shot at a stack of four Marilyn portraits in Warhol’s studio with a pistol, although Shot Sage Blue Marilyn was not struck by a bullet.

Monroe was one of Hollywood’s best-known stars before her death of an overdose at her home in Los Angeles on 4 August 1962.

Warhol died in 1987.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Veteran actor Fred Ward, star of The Right Stuff and Tremors, dies aged 79

The veteran character actor Fred Ward, best known for appearances in The Right Stuff, Tremors and Short Cuts, has died aged 79. A statement to the New York Post by Ward’s representative said that the actor died on 8 May. No cause of death was given, but the statement said it was Ward’s wish for donations to be made to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Christie’s

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
tatler.com

Who is Larry Gagosian? The American ‘mega dealer’ who purchased the world’s most expensive 20th-century painting

‘I am a very visual person, whether it’s a beautiful woman or a beautiful painting. I like the way things look’, are the words Larry Gasogian uses to describe his attraction to the business of buying and selling art. The world’s most prosperous dealer, whose billion-dollar empire spans 17 outposts in seven countries, was once described in a GQ interview as ‘the closest thing the art world has to a Caesar’.
VISUAL ART
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Pop Art#American#Swiss#Shot Sage Blue Marilyn
The Independent

Meg Ryan fans in disbelief as she announces movie comeback after 7 years with Christmas romcom

Meg Ryan fans have been left excited after the actor announced her movie comeback.The star of films including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail is returning to not only star in but to direct a new romantic comedy.She will appear in the film, titled What Happens Later, alongside X-Files star David Duchovny, and, according to Variety, it will put an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre.Ryan announced the project by sharing a picture of the poster on her Instagram page. She captioned it: “HERE WE GO.”It will be her first film since 2015’s...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Blake Lively Rocked a Red Micro Minidress to the Met Gala Afterparty

Blake Lively went with another Versace ensemble for her Met Gala afterparty look, this time wearing a red beaded micro minidress by the designer while hitting the party circuit in New York City last night. With its corset-like bodice, which featured a black-and-blood-red beaded hemline, the dress couldn't be more different from her red carpet look from earlier in the evening. The embroidered sleeves also featured beaded tassels, and the neckline had a classic black lace detail. The 34-year-old actress accessorized the "Moulin Rouge"-inspired outfit with a pair of black strappy Christian Louboutin heels. She also wore multiple rings that featured black and red stones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Betty White’s Adorable $10.6 Million Brentwood Home Will Go to One Lucky Buyer — See Photos

Betty White has been gone for four months and she is still sadly missed. For anyone looking for a piece of Hollywood history, her beloved Brentwood home has come up for sale of $10.575 million. The family-friendly neighborhood has long been a celebrity favorite for A-list stars like Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gwyneth Paltrow, so this property should be snapped up pretty quickly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Katharine McPhee, 38, stuns in an elegant black gown beside tuxedo-clad husband David Foster, 72, as they attend his foundation's A Night On Broadway gala in Toronto

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster were dressed to the nines as they attended an event for the legendary music executive's charitable organization on Saturday. The 38-year-old singer stunned in a black cutout gown while the 72-year-old 16-time Grammy Award winner looked sharp in a navy blue tuxedo when they walked the red carpet at the David Foster Foundation Gala: A Night On Broadway at Hotel X Toronto.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

273K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy