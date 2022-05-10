ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara introduces new ways to pay for parking

By Naomi Vanderlip
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Santa Barbara introduced a new pay-by-phone option for their downtown parking lots this week, allowing customers to Scan-Pay-Go.

Parkers can use their smartphone camera to scan the QR code on their ticket to bring up the payment portal.

Visitors can then use their phones to pay their parking fees. The portal accepts payments from Visa, MasterCard, Discover, ApplePay and GooglePay.

Upon exit, the pay-by-phone system works with license plate recognition hardware to automatically raise the gate.

This system does not require customers to register or download an app, and payment may be completed up to ten minutes before exiting the lot.

Pay-by-phone works alongside other recent equipment upgrades, which expanded the existing payment options by adding NFC payments and tap-to-pay.

