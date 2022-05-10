ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Andy Reid shares thoughts on Tyrann Mathieu after his departure

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juDpY_0fYTErVS00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Chiefs finishing up their last day of rookie minicamp, Andy Reid shared his thoughts on Tyrann Mathieu for the first time since the former Kansas City safety signed with the New Orleans Saints .

“Love the kid,” Coach Reid said as he expressed his adoration for Tyrann Mathieu.

“He’s great, somebody else will have to step in that and pick their game up, we were lucky to have him here where guys could see how he rolls and how he leads.”

Tyrann Mathieu’s message to Chiefs fans after signing with the Saints

Reid was happy Mathieu’s next stop in his NFL career is where he grew up.

“I’m happy he has the chance to go back home and play with the Saints. They got a good football player and a great person.”

Mathieu not only left his mark on the field as a Super Bowl champion, but also off of it with significant contributions to the Kansas City community, establishing the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation for financially disadvantaged youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams throughout Kansas City and New Orleans.

Mathieu also won the 2021 NFL Charity Challenge .

“I know he’ll be missed in the community with the things he did there. Other guys have got to pick that up and go, sure loved having him here, great kid,” Reid said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It has been a wild offseason for the NFL so far, and the craziness won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise just hit a bump in the road with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrest on Thursday. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
NESN

NFL Writer Predicts Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With This Team

With all the blockbuster trades we’ve seen this NFL offseason and the hysteria surrounding the 2022 draft, it’s become easy to forget there still are some big-name free agents out there. One of those players is Odell Beckham Jr., who remains unsigned after helping the Los Angeles Rams...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chiefs#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kurt Warner Sounds Off On Tua Tagovailoa: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday night, the Miami Dolphins posted a video of QB1 Tua Tagovailoa throwing a deep ball to his new wide receiver target Tyreek Hill. The video illustrated what many fans worried about when the Dolphins acquired Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Chiefs earlier this offseason: Tua's lack of elite arm strength.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Tight End Has Been Cut With Failed Physical

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears fans were pleased to learn the team was bringing back veteran tight end Jesper Horsted. After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Bears, Horsted became a fan-favorite. Unfortunately, those fans will be disappointed to learn the latest development in his career. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
brownsnation.com

2 Surprise Cuts The Browns Could Make On Their Final Roster

By the time the Cleveland Browns report to mandatory minicamp next month, there should be 90 players on the roster. Many of these players will fight for a chance to stand out, even if just for a day or a play. Because that moment in the spotlight could make someone...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy