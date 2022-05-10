ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2 Tigers ejected as scoreless skid reaches 24 innings

By Evan Woodbery
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers are back home, but their offense is still missing. The Tigers managed just four hits in a 2-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday night at Comerica Park in the opener of an eight-game homestand. The Tigers (8-20) have lost six games in...

www.mlive.com

