Siskiyou County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kay; Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KAY AND NORTHEASTERN NOBLE COUNTIES At 323 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Marland, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ponca City, Red Rock, Marland, southwestern Kaw Lake and Ceres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...through 8 PM today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet Critical Fire Weather Conditions for the southern foothills, South Park, and the Palmer Divide RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214, 216, AND 241. The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216 and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning starting 12 PM this afternoon to 7 PM this evening. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Cecil County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CRAWFORD AND CENTRAL SEBASTIAN COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jenny Lind, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Bloomer... Excelsior Burnville... Jenny Lind Central City... Rye Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kay; Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KAY AND NORTHEASTERN NOBLE COUNTIES At 349 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marland, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Ponca City, Marland and southwestern Kaw Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Frederick VA and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Jasper. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Wheeler, Bogota, Rose Hill, Latona, Newton Lake and Sam Parr State Park.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Patchy areas of dense fog will continue early this morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across the region, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution this morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hardy DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The central Shenandoah Valley, Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in eastern West Virginia as well as Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CRAWFORD AND CENTRAL SEBASTIAN COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jenny Lind, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Bloomer... Excelsior Burnville... Jenny Lind Central City... Rye Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Orange, Person, Vance, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Orange; Person; Vance; Wake; Warren ..Areas of Fog resulting in reduced visibilities this morning Areas of fog, dense in some locations, have developed across the northern Piedmont, including across portions of the Triangle. The fog will reduce visibilities to below one half mile or less at times. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Visibilities will start to improve between 8 and 9 am.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arkansas, including the following county, Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that were nearly stationary. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Jenny Lind... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Central City Rye Hill - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dent, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dent; Howell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DENT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * Warm air temperatures today in the mid 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and around 60 in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...The warm air temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 40s. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use caution and be prepared for immersion. Dress for water temperatures and know how to perform rescues.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Coastal Atlantic, Eastern Monmouth and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the upper 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 40s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH

Community Policy