ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur Police asking for help in solving robbery string

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NI1Up_0fYTC6cK00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a string of robberies that occurred in recent weeks.

Officers said that in each of these robberies, a lone suspect will enter a business when there are few or no customers. Armed with a crowbar, the suspect threatens the employees and takes an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a heavier set black male dressed in a black hooded zip-up shirt and black pants. The suspect’s face was covered by a black ski mask or balaclava.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Tips that result in an arrest will result in a reward of $500 or more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Decatur Police: Man stabs himself in neck before getting arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man tried to hurt himself when Decatur Police and Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to take him into custody. On Wednesday, at around 7 p.m., a detective with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were notified that 49-year-old Corey M. Smith was possibly located at a residence on East Olive Street.  […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police identify suspect in Rockford shootout by his underwear

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers say they were able to identify Damarius Nelson, 27, as the suspect in an attempted murder by his distinctive underwear after his pants allegedly fell down as he fled from the scene. According to police, at 7:36 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were called to the Mart Westside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

10 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested 10 individuals in their most recent directed patrol on Thursday. According to a Peoria Police press release, in addition to the arrests, there were 42 vehicle stops, illegal narcotics seized, four tickets issued, one vehicle impounded, and two weapons seized. Major Incidents...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Cannabis & guns found after 2 people arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they found cannabis, stolen guns and a gun conversion kit after they arrested two people in relation to an incident of shots fired on Thursday afternoon. At around 3:30 p.m., members of the Springfield Police Department went to the area of Manor Court...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
foxillinois.com

Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On 05/13/22 around 10:15 am Danville Police responded to the area of Main St and Jackson St in reference to a report of shots fired. A responding officer observed a maroon colored Chevrolet Equinox leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle as it arrived at the OSF emergency room where it was discovered the vehicle contained a victim of the shooting. The victim is identified as a 47 year old Danville man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
DANVILLE, IL
wmay.com

ShotSpotter Alert Leads To Two Arrests

Springfield police say a ShotSpotter alert has led to two arrests. The gunfire alert system indicated shots fired near Manor Court around 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Officers responded and found a victim who said they had been shot at, but were not hurt. Police found a bullet hole in the victim’s vehicle and were able to determine the residence where the shot may have originated. Police found two people there and identified them as suspects. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found more than six pounds of cannabis, along with two stolen guns, ammunition, a firearm conversion kit, and more than 16-hundred dollars cash.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

2 arrested after shot fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people were arrested after a ShotSpotter alert Thursday afternoon. Police were alerted of possible shots being fired at 3:33 p.m. near Manor Court. A victim at the scene told officers they were shot at, but uninjured. They also identified a home involved in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police
WTWO/WAWV

After neighbors moved to safety, police arrest Rockville man

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man is in custody after the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team assisted Parke County deputies in a situation Wednesday. The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a call claiming that a person was shooting in the direction of a […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Coroner: Man found unresponsive while held at Iroquois Co. Jail

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was found unresponsive at the Iroquois County Jail early Thursday morning. Iroquois County Coroner William Cheatum said an autopsy was completed on Thursday afternoon in Champaign County on 32-year-old Apolinar Solis Jr. of Hoopeston. Solis was found in a holding cell by Iroquois County Correctional Officers who were […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

8-year-old told Decatur police she saw her mom got shot

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A sworn statement from Decatur Police reveals details of a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur. On May 9, at 7:28 p.m., Decatur Police were dispatched to a location on North Walnut Grove Avenue in response to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Sheriff: Suspect in pursuit killed after vehicle crashes

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A police pursuit on Friday night that started in Menard County ended in Sangamon County when the vehicle fleeing authorities crashed, killing the driver, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell. The sheriff said no other vehicles were involved in the accident. The wreck...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Decatur Police: Home invasion suspect arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police announced Wednesday evening that the suspect in a home invasion that left two people hurt has been arrested. 49-year-old Corey M. Smith is suspected of breaking into a home on May 5. When officers responded to that home, they found a 51-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman with puncture […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Person killed in Coles County crash identified

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed when a motorcycle and tow truck collided in Coles County. Illinois State Police were called to US 45 and 250N Thursday just before 5 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, 69-year-old Michael McKenna of Mattoon, was rushed to the hospital, but...
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police: Woman admits burning down house

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman told police she burnt her house down. On Tuesday, Taylorville Police and Taylorville Firefighters received a call in regards to a house fire on East Adams Street. Police said they also received a call about a disturbance at that location. When police arrived at the scene, they saw thick […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man charged after being accused of pretending to be firefighter

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was officially charged on Wednesday after he was accused of pretending to be a firefighter to approach another person. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said 40-year-old Jerod Dean Day of Cowden, Illinois, was officially charged with one count of false personation. He was also officially charged with […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police blocking traffic on Knoxville after crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are blocking traffic on part of Knoxville after a two-vehicle crash near Knoxville Avenue and Gile Lane Thursday. According to police on the scene, there were no major injuries. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
KNOXVILLE, IL
WCIA

Shots fired on North Prospect in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a shooting near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire on a private property before leaving the scene. Officers found shell casings at the scene, however, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Man who died after medical incident at jail identified

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Hoopeston man who died after he suffered a medical incident at the Iroquois County Jail has been identified. The Iroquois County Coroner says 32-year-old Apolinar Solis Jr. was found unresponsive inside a holding cell at the jail Thursday morning. Solis was wanted on an...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy