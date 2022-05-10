Decatur Police asking for help in solving robbery string
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a string of robberies that occurred in recent weeks.
Officers said that in each of these robberies, a lone suspect will enter a business when there are few or no customers. Armed with a crowbar, the suspect threatens the employees and takes an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a heavier set black male dressed in a black hooded zip-up shirt and black pants. The suspect’s face was covered by a black ski mask or balaclava.
Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Tips that result in an arrest will result in a reward of $500 or more.
