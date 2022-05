INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Thursday said no driver’s mistake is ever worth drawing a weapon. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives on Thursday published a picture of a man they said pulled a gun on a teenage driver on Sunday afternoon after the teen threw a water bottle out of his car window. Police said the community responded overwhelmingly and helped them identify the man within hours but they do not plan to release the suspect’s name until investigators have a chance to talk to him. The teen was not hurt in the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO