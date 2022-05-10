ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

FOUND: 2-month-old, 9-year-old abducted from Mandeville

By Brantly Keiek, Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdcDS_0fYT90O800

5/10/2022 5:30 a.m. Update: After a five hour search overnight 2-month-old Amya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos have been found safe. They were found in Crystal Springs, MS according to Louisiana State Police. Segio “David” Hernandez, the man accused of abducting the two children, is also in custody.

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for 2-month-old, Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos who have been abducted.

The children were last seen at 845 Lafayette Street in Mandeville. They were abducted around 4:00 p.m. by Sergio “David” Hernandez.

14 firearms, 2k rounds of ammunition, drugs seized during traffic stop in Lafayette

Amaya Hernandez is a two-month-old Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes.  She is approximately 22” tall and weighs about 12 pounds.  She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Eileen De Leon Ramos is a nine-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes.  She is approximately 3’ tall and weighs about 45 pounds.  She was last seen wearing a school uniform, which is a red polo style shirt and khaki skirt.

Sergio “David” Hernandez is a suspect and is wanted for questioning for a domestic violence incident, which occurred at the time of the abduction.

Hernandez is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5’3” and weighs about 140 pounds.  He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279.

Lafayette Police to open new downtown precinct by May 31

Sergio “David” Hernandez is believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say extreme caution should be used.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sergio “David” Hernandez, Amaya Hernandez, or Eileen De Leon Ramos should immediately contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Talk Radio 960am

Man Arrested Following Overnight Fatal Shooting in New Iberia

A 24-year-old man is pronounced dead after New Iberia Police say they found him suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence. In a press release, officers say they responded to the area of Providence Street and Ambassador W. LeMelle Drive between midnight and 1:00 AM on Wednesday. Turns out, the victim was shot in the 700 block of Providence.
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Crystal Springs, MS
Crystal Springs, MS
Crime & Safety
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
Mandeville, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Mandeville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Man Wanted in California Suspected of Shooting Teenager in Eunice

A 14-year-old boy is recovering after a 31-year-old man wanted in California allegedly shot him in the street late Wednesday night. According to Eunice Police, the teenager is doing well after he was allegedly confronted by Xavier Bernard Watson in the 200 block of Acadia Street around 10:00 PM that night. Officers say family members put the boy in a vehicle and took him to the hospital.
EUNICE, LA
fox8live.com

Fugitive; second suspect arrested after barricaded in Hammond hotel room

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A fugitive from St. Tammany who was wanted on drug charges was arrested after barricading himself in a Hammond hotel room Friday (May 13) morning, according to information from the sheriff’s office. Public Information Officer Suzanne Carboni said that the U.S. Marshal’s Office had a...
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Person
Amber Alert
an17.com

Bogalusa man sentenced to life in prison as habitual offender

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, DeMarquiez Harris, 26, of Bogalusa, Louisiana was sentenced by District Judge Scott Gardner to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, and suspension of sentence for aggravated obstruction of highway and aggravated flight from an officer. A jury found him guilty on March 25, 2022.
BOGALUSA, LA
Talk Radio 960am

New Development Announced After Lafayette Man Found Dead in Drainage Ditch

UPDATE: 37-year-old Vinh Le of Lafayette was found dead in a drainage ditch on Saturday in the 200 block of Timothy Drive. Lafayette Police investigators announce Le's death was accidental and suspect no foul play. ______________________________________________________________. UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim of yesterday’s suspicious death on...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Man killed in drive-by was brother of Mall of La. shooting suspect

BATON ROUGE - A man who died nearly seven months after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside his house shared that address with his brother, a man later booked for killing two teenagers outside the Mall of Louisiana, records show. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police Precinct#Firearms#Ms#Louisiana State Police#Amber#Hispanic
brproud.com

72-year-old woman dies in vehicle crash on Hwy 190

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Troopers responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on US 190 at Louisiana Hwy 741 on May 1 around 6 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Elaine Artigue, 72, was traveling south on LA 741 in a 2017 Ford Taurus at the same time a 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on US 190. Officials say Artigue failed to yield as she entered into the intersection and was struck by the Jeep.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Pearl mother charged with attempted murder of infant

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl woman was arrested after an eight-week-old baby was left in critical condition after an incident that happened on Thursday, May 12. Pearl police said they were made aware of a woman who had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown a baby on the road around 2:00 p.m. on North Bierdeman Road. […]
PEARL, MS
KATC News

Help needed in locating stolen car

LAFAYETTE, La. – A woman is asking for help from the public after her car was stolen on Wednesday. The suspects were caught on surveillance video taking the vehicle from Angels Flea Market on Johnston Street.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy