The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will play a high-stakes game in unfamiliar circumstances. The teams will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. None of the 88 regular-season and playoff games Boston and Carolina have played this season have started at 4:30 p.m., so the teams must adjust their schedules for the pivotal matchup. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Friday explained why he believes the the Bruins might have an easier time doing so than the Hurricanes.

