Allbirds Drops ‘Most Technical’ Running Shoe Yet
Click here to read the full article.
The Tree Flyer’s “SwiftFoam” midsole is 30 percent lighter than Allbirds ’ sugarcane-based SweetFoam, it said.This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal
- Canada Goose and Allbirds' Animal-Welfare Lawsuits Are Over
- Retail Tech: Allbirds Picks Centric PLM, Lanvin Taps Shopify, DeSL Links with Higg
- Nike Scales Up Recycled Materials Across Performance Styles
Comments / 0