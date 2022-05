Ankeny Centennial football standout Carter Cahill has committed to play for Loras College. Cahill said he was sold on the Duhawks after visiting the campus in Dubuque. “It was a very hard decision, but I loved the atmosphere and everyone there,” said Cahill. “The coaches and teammates were all great people. I only looked at a handful of schools, but after my Loras visit I didn’t need to look at many more.”

