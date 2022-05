Thomas Paull looks to make his way to the UFC in the near future. Professional MMA fighter Thomas Paull is making his own way in the European MMA scene. Now having 11 professional wins under his belt and three in a row, he is looking to take a leap and make the next step in his career. Paull, who has been deaf since birth spoke a bit about his career, the challenges he faces as a deaf fighter in the sport, and more in an interview with LimpingChicken.com.

UFC ・ 16 HOURS AGO