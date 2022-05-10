Didn't get your $400 auto insurance refund? Here's what Michigan drivers need to do

(WWJ) – The deadline for auto insurance companies to issue Michigan drivers their $400 refunds has come and passed.

Earlier this spring Michiganders began receiving refunds from their insurers at the direction of the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s auto insurance reform plan.

Whitmer and the MCCA said a total of $3 billion in surplus funds would be issued to Michigan drivers who had a car, motorcycle or RV that was insured to drive legally as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021.

Eligible drivers started getting checks or ACH deposits back in March, but what if you didn’t get yours?

Officials say anyone who still hasn’t gotten their refund should first contact their insurance company, and then the Department of Insurance and Financial Services if they can’t get it sorted out.

“If you are eligible for a refund but have not yet received it, you should contact the auto insurer that covered your vehicle on October 31, 2021 to ensure that your refund has been issued,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said . “If you cannot reach a resolution with the insurance company, or if you were offered a refund in a form other than a paper check or direct deposit, call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance, or visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund for more information.”

Monday’s deadline marks the most recent milestone in a multi-step process that began in late 2021. Cost controls, consumer protections, and other savings put into place by the state’s new bipartisan auto insurance law led to a $5 billion surplus in the MCCA catastrophic fund. In November 2021, Governor Whitmer called on the MCCA to return the maximum amount of surplus funds back to Michigan drivers while ensuring the viability of the fund.

Earlier this year the MCCA transferred $3 billion to auto insurers to distribute the funds, while the remaining $5 billion will be retained to ensure continuity of care for survivors of car crashes.