UPDATE: Left Fork Fire grows to 100 acres, 0% contained
UTAH (ABC4) – A new wildfire has broken out in the Dixie National Forest.
The fire, dubbed the “Left Fork Fire,” has reached an estimated size of 100 acres.
It is located 3.2 miles west of Podunk Guard Station.
The photo below shows heavy white smoke billowing above the wildfire, which is currently at 0% containment.
Reports of the fire first emerged around 2:17 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The public is asked to avoid the area as crews continue to battle the flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 0