With the recent pandemic and subsequent federal spending prompting an influx of new digital platforms and technology tools for teachers, the need for guidance on what and how to purchase has grown as well. In California last year, the state Senate passed a bill to create a statewide program to assess needs and train teachers on technology. Now, an Arizona-based company that primarily focuses on the resale of ed-tech tools to schools has decided to launch a strategic planning advisory service to help school districts strategize a plan for tech rollout.

EDUCATION ・ 15 HOURS AGO