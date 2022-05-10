Police find missing 11-month-old after she was taken from her mother

Railynn Pryor (Memphis Police Dept.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 10:25 P.M.

Memphis Police said they have located the 11-month-old girl.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Memphis Police are searching for a missing 11-month-old girl they say was taken by a man Monday evening.

Railynn Pryor was last seen in the 7000 block of Winchester Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police said she was taken from her mother by a man in a white Chevy Malibu.

Raylinn Pryor was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, police said.

