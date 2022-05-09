Land Use Board 5/16/22 Work Session Cancelled

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the extension is effective immediately and continues through June 10, 2022. State officials also said that the proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, agricultural seed, water, herbicide, pesticide, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), manure (dry and liquid), gasoline, diesel #1, diesel #2, ethanol, and biodiesel to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO